As Autonation (AN) Share Price Rose, Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $361,480; Olin (OLN) Shares Declined While Moors & Cabot Increased Its Stake

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 116,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 632,204 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 13,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 30,410 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 17,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 5.03 million shares traded or 109.76% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs owns 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp owns 285,823 shares. 14,679 were reported by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 15,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Prtn invested in 660 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 133,173 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co accumulated 4,752 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 64,420 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 16,995 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 161,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Arlington Value Cap Llc holds 8.64% or 3.43 million shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 11,179 shares to 19,329 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 80,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $99.56M for 10.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,683 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 23,783 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 20,067 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 104,410 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.07% or 53,350 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 6.05M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 1.45M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 17,880 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 272 shares stake. Proxima Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 265,000 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc reported 70,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 9,207 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 61,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.