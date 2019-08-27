As Autonation (AN) Market Value Rose, Private Management Group Lifted Its Holding by $306,180; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 890,152 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 881,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 175,484 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 588,294 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days To Buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid ION Geophysical’s (NYSE:IO) Devastating 84% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,426 shares to 291,229 shares, valued at $58.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM) by 696,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 891,127 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 29,116 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Lp owns 0.47% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 120,778 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 22,992 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 56,504 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 291,123 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3.63M shares. 59,793 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 32,827 were reported by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Centurylink Inv has 0.46% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 31,357 shares. Force Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3.94% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Arizona State Retirement System has 41,387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 5,917 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 181,602 shares. Amer Gru reported 114,926 shares stake. Invesco Limited invested in 161,854 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Zayo Group Stock Jumped 14.6% in March – Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.06% or 25,750 shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). M&T Bancorp invested in 0% or 13,070 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 7,600 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 23,013 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 180 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 21,907 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.32 million shares. 105 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Sachem Head Capital Limited Partnership holds 5.80M shares or 10.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 12.52M shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 40,168 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 4.97M shares. Fil Limited accumulated 666,554 shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.