As Autonation (AN) Market Valuation Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Raised Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Stearns Financial Services Group Lowered Holding by $520,533

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 29.95 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE AND FITTRACE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO OFFER BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS AND FITNESS MARKETS; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 23/05/2018 – German solar battery maker sonnen secures Shell cash to expand; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 174.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 20,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,827 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 11,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 308,388 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. The insider EDELSON DAVID B bought $41,469.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 183,964 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp invested in 0.34% or 4.88 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 10,154 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co reported 5,641 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 309,303 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 94,661 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 11,031 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 72,402 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 9,500 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 78,319 shares to 90,950 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 18,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,511 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community State Bank Na stated it has 87,369 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust reported 31,218 shares. State Street Corp holds 348.63M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.2% or 12.24M shares. Slate Path Cap Ltd Partnership holds 10.35M shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.5% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 9.01M shares or 0% of the stock. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 24.00M shares. Live Your Vision Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Franklin has 68.36M shares. Bokf Na has 227,543 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 53,408 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Com. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 156,881 shares. 9.26M are held by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15,776 shares.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 174,141 shares to 470,792 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.