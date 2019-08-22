As Autonation (AN) Market Valuation Rose, Force Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $968,870; Ameren (AEE) Holder American Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 553,297 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 20,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 1.08M shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.)

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bokf Na reported 5,257 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 3.24 million shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co holds 196,250 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 534,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0.01% or 19,223 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 15,276 shares. Fil Ltd owns 488,753 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Conning accumulated 5,130 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 4,040 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc stated it has 25,052 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Lc has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Ameren Corporationâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hornbeck Offshore Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Comerica (NYSE:CMA), The Stock That Dropped 39% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 59,793 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 580 shares. First Republic owns 53,211 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 45,677 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Trust Advisors LP reported 188,344 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 432,923 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates invested in 60,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Management Ltd owns 6,396 shares. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.21% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Chickasaw Ltd Llc accumulated 18,986 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 72,402 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 22,602 shares or 0% of the stock.