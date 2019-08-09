As Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed by $369,993 Its Position; At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, down from 43,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Income for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 2.31M shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Group Inc has 27,974 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 1,596 shares. First Foundation holds 0.1% or 53,862 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.97% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 318,486 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs owns 147,563 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Com holds 0.07% or 257,439 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP holds 0.17% or 18,754 shares. Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,370 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harbour Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aldebaran Financial Incorporated has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 216,997 are owned by Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rbo & Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation reported 7.01M shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.99B for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 30,140 shares to 249,327 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 16,451 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc accumulated 666,312 shares. Southeast Asset Inc has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Connors Investor Serv has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pennsylvania reported 230,852 shares. Van Strum Towne Incorporated has invested 7.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,973 shares. 21,543 are owned by West Oak Capital Lc. Natl Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 20,705 shares. Barr E S Com reported 0.03% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Washington Trust reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fil has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Regions Corporation holds 0.23% or 124,812 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares.