As Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position by $369,993; Hartline Investment Has Decreased Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Position by $1.02 Million; Valuation Rose

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, down from 43,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Income for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 2.24 million shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 1.02 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 127,034 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 18,603 shares. New York-based Amer International Group has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Amer Bank & Trust accumulated 51,214 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd owns 220 shares. Diligent Ltd invested 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aviva Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 191,888 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 70 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 210,399 shares. 277,751 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Lc. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Epoch Investment Inc owns 246,090 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa owns 16,802 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 16,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aurora Counsel invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 16,088 shares to 32,979 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.32 million for 22.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott sold 89,789 shares worth $8.09 million.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Host First Quarter Earnings Investor Call on April 25 – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Benefitfocus Secondary Offering Will Eliminate 2 of Its Top Holders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh takes next step in blockchain-powered insurance platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 5,245 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,620 shares. 238,889 are held by Federated Inc Pa. Victory Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 33,760 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,168 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Merchants owns 39,373 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 5.97% or 444,418 shares. Baxter Bros Inc owns 1.94% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 51,956 shares. Sageworth Trust invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 1.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 42,689 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 319,736 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lc invested in 9,119 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 0.04% or 12,280 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock or 1,314 shares. Shares for $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,011 shares to 364,200 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 1,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, INTC, ADP, INTU – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.