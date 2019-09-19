As Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) Valuation Rose, Ionic Capital Management Increased by $412,500 Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Decreased Stake by $402,059

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $159.36. About 314,958 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 9.91 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 6,183 shares to 178,497 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Invsts Service holds 5.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 105,113 shares. Moreover, Oakwood Cap Limited Co Ca has 5.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,041 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 259,341 shares for 4.46% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward accumulated 3,948 shares. Blume reported 55,198 shares. Moreover, Paragon Management Limited Liability has 6.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 108,225 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 10,699 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Friess Associates Limited Liability holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 343,325 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt reported 136,824 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Financial Strategies reported 6,926 shares stake. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,686 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,397 shares. 83,033 are owned by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.95% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 109,775 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,220 shares. Moreover, Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,104 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 41,186 shares. 45,684 are held by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Davis R M Inc has 0.37% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 63,091 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1.05 million shares. Monroe Bancorp And Trust Mi owns 3,555 shares. Citigroup holds 925,009 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 198,267 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 250 shares. 131,717 are owned by Raub Brock Cap Management Lp. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 8,269 shares stake. Research Global Investors owns 1.13M shares. 1,825 were reported by Bluestein R H And.

