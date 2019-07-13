As Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) Share Price Rose, Holder Assetmark Has Lowered Its Holding; As Allstate (ALL) Stock Value Rose, Bruce & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $545,200

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 955,802 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 20,825 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding owns 1.67 million shares. Td Asset Management has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rdl Fin Inc stated it has 0.21% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Wright Invsts Serv Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Blb&B reported 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). City Holdings, a West Virginia-based fund reported 200 shares. 21,961 are owned by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 402 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 4.85M shares. Schafer Cullen Management Incorporated owns 74,129 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.03% stake. Chevy Chase reported 0.11% stake.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. Perrotti Thomas J sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc Emerg Mkt Bd Etf (VWOB) by 38,300 shares to 70,712 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:SNH) by 29,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,034 shares. Retail Bank has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 17,657 are held by Bryn Mawr Trust. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 113,301 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.06% or 5,693 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 8,434 shares. Natixis holds 6,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 4,286 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 11,096 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stearns Serv Gru has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,992 shares. 567 were reported by Capital Ltd Ltd Liability Corp. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 5.65% or 57,809 shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Azimuth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).