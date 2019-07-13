As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Polen Capital Management Trimmed Position by $203.60 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Upped Its Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 134,658 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $623.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 19,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,922 are held by Aviva Public Limited Co. Coastline reported 1.18% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3.57 million shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 0.84% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Central Comml Bank And reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boston Advsr Lc reported 16,934 shares stake. Cheviot Value Management has 1,553 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 425 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,988 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh holds 167,190 shares. Barton owns 4,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 2.85 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Estabrook invested in 0% or 160 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt reported 5,800 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 777,854 were reported by Prudential Fincl Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi invested in 0.04% or 1,575 shares. Greenwich Wealth Lc accumulated 44,590 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated reported 675,030 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.11% or 117,635 shares. Jefferies Limited Com reported 10,770 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 25,164 shares. American Group invested in 263,027 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested in 109,970 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hayek Kallen, Alabama-based fund reported 4,655 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9.26 million shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 9,500 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 22,718 are held by Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Company.