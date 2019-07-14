As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Pathstone Family Office Has Increased Stake by $669,920; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Boosted Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.79 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 479.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 2.24 million shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table)

