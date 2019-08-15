As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Pathstone Family Office Has Boosted by $669,920 Its Position; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 479.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 518,109 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 577,564 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Vs. Eastman Chemical: One Is The Better Fit For You – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman offers innovative recycling technology for polyesters – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eastman Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the Sixth Time – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.45 million for 6.18 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares to 20,798 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 69 shares. Murphy Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 45,913 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital LP stated it has 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,627 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 20,205 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Royal London Asset Limited reported 54,901 shares. Mrj owns 39,385 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 1,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 256,156 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0% or 2,940 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 3,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.09% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York reported 35,388 shares. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 93,251 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,247 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Webster Natl Bank N A owns 15,205 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Company Ltd Company owns 2,124 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc invested in 3.16% or 54,245 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,280 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 33,454 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.72% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Petrus Lta accumulated 44,636 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 23,660 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,741 shares to 628 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,257 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).