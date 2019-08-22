As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Upped by $967,515 Its Holding; Perceptive Advisors Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) Has Raised by $14.56 Million

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 24,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 18,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.18. About 169,075 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 65,621 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 180,300 shares to 222,435 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 239,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor reported 977,635 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 2,740 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bankshares has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,444 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 5,599 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 24,707 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 3.84% or 61,672 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,000 shares. First Natl Bank Trust Company Of Newtown reported 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 2.08% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Harris Lp reported 2.01M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 5,700 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc holds 0.03% or 1,459 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,835 shares. 7,126 are held by Shayne And Llc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $320,815 activity. $210,095 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by WOLF DALE B.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.14% or 1.00M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 22,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 33,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 74,837 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 25,302 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 19,644 shares. 349,096 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. 246,779 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Citigroup has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co stated it has 401,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 722,459 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.