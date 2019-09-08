As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed by $4.01 Million Its Stake; Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by $1.71 Million as Shares Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68 million shares traded or 131.46% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.33. About 1.03 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.74 million for 95.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.