As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Hendershot Investments Lifted Position; As Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Cut Its Stake

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (WY) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 11,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, down from 33,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.45M for 55.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 217,785 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.02M shares. 9,540 were reported by Telos Management. Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 88,284 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 195,477 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 15,764 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,990 shares. Moreover, Franklin has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Int Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 293,629 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 95.87M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Peapack Gladstone invested in 15,661 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Lc owns 147,185 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi accumulated 13,356 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.84% or 916,321 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 10.54M shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.91% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 163,037 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 1.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 193,145 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 124,368 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 1,677 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atria Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 35,096 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 52,016 shares or 6.7% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com owns 10,242 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 4,157 shares. Madison Invest Holdings has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru holds 11,500 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 17,653 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Lc stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Numerixs Invest Tech Inc holds 12,812 shares.