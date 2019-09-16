As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Trimmed by $35.31 Million Its Position; Principal Financial Group Has Lowered Stake in Lennox Intl (LII) by $882,280

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 3,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 157,579 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33M, down from 160,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 461,190 shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 214,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 3.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510.85 million, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $140.19M for 16.36 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 98,786 shares to 654,846 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.