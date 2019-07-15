As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Bbr Partners Cut Its Stake; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Has Increased Its Holding by $541,722

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 84.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,404 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 4,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.85. About 975,108 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $165.35. About 599,266 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Limited Mi has 2,368 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Merchants accumulated 1,460 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Bancorp Sioux Falls stated it has 1.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ledyard Natl Bank has 50,659 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 40,428 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Wright Investors Serv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,404 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited holds 0.07% or 3,848 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Inc has 20,000 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt has 1.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,177 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct accumulated 18,831 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Financial Advisory Service Inc has 2,632 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Guardian Trust has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,559 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Inc has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, First Western Mngmt Communication has 3.67% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,826 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,581 shares to 54,021 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,009 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co holds 4.1% or 230,647 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 33,269 shares. Family Firm holds 1,511 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability owns 28,048 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt reported 23,433 shares. Ifrah Fin Svcs Inc reported 1,511 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,754 shares stake. Prudential Financial holds 0.21% or 777,854 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Company reported 27,942 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 10,732 shares. Fin Architects stated it has 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Country Tru Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.38% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blue Capital has 0.52% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,218 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 377,730 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,298 shares to 27,988 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).