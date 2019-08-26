As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Its Holding by $343,599; Ing Groep Nv Raised Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $76.75 Million

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82M, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.47. About 351,945 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 142.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 759,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.07M, up from 534,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 3.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 277,250 shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 1.4% or 143,152 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Lp has invested 2.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4.66M were accumulated by Intl Group. Bryn Mawr holds 1.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 319,857 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 123,692 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Adage Prns Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cumberland holds 4.2% or 412,614 shares. Chesley Taft & Llc owns 191,210 shares. 1.37 million were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation. Paloma Partners Mgmt accumulated 102,600 shares. Wilkins Counsel has 5,250 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt owns 66,112 shares for 5.03% of their portfolio. Trustco Bank N Y owns 3.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,964 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 11,000 shares to 69,337 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 161,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,446 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,052 shares. Moreover, Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 34,277 shares. 4,511 were accumulated by Everett Harris Com Ca. The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boston Family Office Lc invested in 1.6% or 92,693 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Com invested 2.74% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 164,922 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Markel Corporation holds 530,700 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17% or 34,466 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Co invested in 0.83% or 985,490 shares. 2,514 are owned by Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Family Firm accumulated 1,511 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.