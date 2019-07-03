As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Tctc Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $2.45 Million as Share Price Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 56,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.93M shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 1.84 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $478.71 million for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares to 369,252 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 567 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 11,096 shares. 23,660 are held by Hendershot. Cardinal Mgmt holds 2.05% or 44,864 shares. Overbrook holds 8,845 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 777,854 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 3,331 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New York-based Grisanti Lc has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,705 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 194 shares. Acg Wealth reported 11,775 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.19% stake. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested 4.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Monroe National Bank & Trust & Mi holds 3,968 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $12.12 million activity. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. Ayala John sold 3,121 shares worth $418,155. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 24,791 shares worth $3.26 million. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. $176,063 worth of stock was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 1,045 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl has 13,818 shares. Df Dent And holds 16,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,469 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Com. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 49,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House owns 3,363 shares. Blackrock reported 5.75M shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 1.60 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 12,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 110,185 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited stated it has 52,684 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 727,621 shares. Cookson Peirce Com has invested 0.03% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.10M for 47.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.