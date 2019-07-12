As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed by $203.60 Million Its Position; Regent Investment Management Lowered Holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $301,000 as Valuation Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.28. About 427,806 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 47,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.25M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 128,944 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,525 shares to 53,138 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.01 million for 17.37 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ANI Pharma (ANIP) Announces Launch of Ranitidine Capsules – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FibroGen Kidney Disease Trial Disappoints, Medtronic To Buy Titan Spine, Puma’s Weak Breast Cancer Drug Sales – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amneal and Mylan weigh on generic players – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp holds 15,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,083 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 2,609 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Co accumulated 3,280 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 10,700 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 7,745 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 6,495 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.44% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 86,517 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability reported 276,879 shares. 8,239 are owned by Comerica Commercial Bank. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 11,982 shares. Consonance Management LP invested 0.64% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Omnicom (OMC) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ADP Research Institute to Gather Leading US Economists for State of the Labor Market Summit 2019 at the Harvard Club of New York City – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Buy Calls to Bet on New ADP Highs – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $493.81 million for 36.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Washington Financial Bank owns 6,284 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Becker reported 0.01% stake. 12,342 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc. Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Page Arthur B has invested 4.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bowen Hanes And Company Inc owns 285,330 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 0.18% or 8,546 shares. Moreover, Btim Corp has 1.52% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 697,697 shares. Fca Tx reported 1,483 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Monroe National Bank And Mi owns 3,968 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass National Bank has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Keybank Association Oh reported 246,782 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 400 are owned by Central Savings Bank &.