As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Cut Its Position by $355,241

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 47,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 51,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.81. About 786,649 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 24,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.34. About 836,275 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.54 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (TLT) by 4,843 shares to 7,042 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 40,637 shares to 45,406 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).