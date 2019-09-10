As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Invesco LTD Has Upped Stake; As Dermira (DERM) Share Price Declined, Dafna Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3590443.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 7.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15B, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.33. About 1.59 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 703,673 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19,401 shares to 915,889 shares, valued at $75.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 10,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,475 shares, and cut its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limi (NYSE:NAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,785 shares. 128,795 are held by Prio Wealth Lp. Washington Tru Natl Bank owns 6,284 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 21,800 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lincoln National has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shelton Capital reported 6,786 shares. Sei stated it has 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr invested in 0.12% or 176,717 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mai Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 2,674 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2,170 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 195,000 Jobs in August – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 268,663 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management has 62,533 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 5.58 million shares in its portfolio. Eam invested 0.6% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Oracle invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Northern Trust Corp holds 439,374 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc Ny holds 250,600 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 3,216 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,272 shares. Great Point Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 1.50 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 204,702 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 649,871 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,500 shares to 61,400 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,800 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dermira (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2019 : AMD, FTCH, INVH, ACB, SQQQ, NOMD, TME, CHK, ERIC, DERM, QQQ, MU – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Dermira (DERM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.