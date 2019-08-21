As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $203.60 Million; Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Price Rose

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76M, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.35. About 59,115 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 49,205 shares to 469,158 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16,403 shares to 115,017 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 34,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

