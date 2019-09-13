As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Upped Its Stake by $432,135; Carmax (KMX) Holder Weitz Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 36,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 34,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $160.6. About 585,892 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 204,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 919,250 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.82M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 272,073 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5,250 shares to 190,400 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.23 million for 16.29 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Commerce Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,051 shares. Shell Asset has 11,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 5,484 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation holds 0.12% or 393,063 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Svcs Incorporated holds 2.83% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 140,700 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 58,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 4,379 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 18,514 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has 2,510 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 98,291 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 2,875 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 15,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 22,151 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 14,795 shares to 411,205 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Capital reported 2,134 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri owns 8,771 shares. Fcg Ltd accumulated 2,170 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 3,809 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 3,785 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 99,201 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 78,730 shares. Ironwood Inv accumulated 4,230 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 3,896 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 13,751 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 1.51% or 7,778 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 45 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh holds 26,183 shares. 2,098 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited.