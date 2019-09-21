As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Polen Capital Management Cut Its Position by $234.24 Million; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Increased Position by $578,400

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 4.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773.13M, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset reported 249,465 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 20,582 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Creative Planning holds 28,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.07% or 17,345 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc reported 933 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont invested in 748 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 4.20M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 33,454 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1,025 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust owns 10,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw owns 128,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Services Llc has 0.1% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 10,436 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 1.01 million shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $582.92 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.39 million shares to 9.36M shares, valued at $1.81 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.