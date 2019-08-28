As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Holder Hightower Advisors Lowered Position by $2.21 Million; Xencor (XNCR) Market Valuation Rose While Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Decreased by $374,046 Its Holding

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 120,716 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 13,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 184,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55M, down from 198,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 1.07 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 368,315 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $96.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 617,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Management Ltd stated it has 72,382 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 4.11 million shares. Td Asset Management owns 121,703 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr Lp stated it has 0.09% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Proshare Advsr Ltd stated it has 24,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard invested in 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 25,652 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 82,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 66,200 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 71,538 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 21,278 shares. D E Shaw owns 13,056 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 8,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 505,932 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ADP Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADP Keeps Moving Forward After a Transformational Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “French lottery firm FDJ’s privatisation to take effect in coming months -Le Maire – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.