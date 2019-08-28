As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $4.01 Million; Qvt Financial LP Has Lowered Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake as Stock Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.72. About 666,527 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 224,548 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,987 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 10,180 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 489,658 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.16% stake. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 24,419 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 2.85M are held by Neuberger Berman Grp. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 282 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,357 shares stake. Alps Advisors accumulated 0% or 3,824 shares. Invesco Limited owns 40,871 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares to 840,375 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares to 468,300 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).