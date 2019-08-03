As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Holder Ballentine Partners Cut Stake by $476,523; Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Position in Irobot (IRBT) by $939,393 as Stock Price Declined

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Irobot Corporation (IRBT) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Irobot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 820,630 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,242 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Com has 0.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 21,968 were reported by Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bokf Na has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fairfield Bush & invested in 1,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York invested in 4,145 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bancshares Of Hawaii stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 11,355 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 52,130 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 30,616 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Com reported 144,092 shares. Amp Capital Limited reported 298,341 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 79,438 shares to 95,546 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. The insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $4.36 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $171,000 was sold by Stacy Michelle. Weinstein Glen Daniel sold $211,540 worth of stock or 1,995 shares.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.80 million for 26.06 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.09% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 81,817 shares. 14 are owned by Regions Fincl. Art Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 15,411 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Northern Corp invested in 0.01% or 365,855 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc has 0.3% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Macquarie Group holds 0.01% or 43,640 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Inc Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Moody State Bank Trust Division accumulated 33 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 367,665 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 103,013 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 8,693 shares.

