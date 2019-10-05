As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Lifted Position; Spinnaker Trust Cut Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $549,558

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 10,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 146,231 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00M, down from 156,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic reported 3.43 million shares. Moreover, Security has 1.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 95,703 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 197,900 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.61% or 16,157 shares. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 2.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 267,359 shares. Smith Salley And Associate invested in 2.67% or 324,098 shares. 19,768 were reported by S R Schill & Assoc. 10,944 are owned by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 1.30 million shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability reported 10,142 shares stake. Willis Counsel holds 727,303 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 371,649 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 142,019 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 11,000 shares to 260,051 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Income Etf.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadcom’s Strong Financials And Acquisitions Will Lead To High Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Climbs as Evercore Initiates Outperform With $60 Target – TheStreet.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Throw in the Towel on Nokia Stock Just Yet – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main State Bank reported 2,625 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Petrus Lta accumulated 43,457 shares or 1.27% of the stock. 263,839 are owned by Woodley Farra Manion Port. Tompkins Corp holds 0.25% or 7,451 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holding accumulated 415,177 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Capital Invest Services Of America stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 480 are held by Griffin Asset. 10,232 were accumulated by Rampart Management Ltd Liability Com. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co invested in 600 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 202,974 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock market news: September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.