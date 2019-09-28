As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Alleghany Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 28,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 349,868 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.20 million, down from 378,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 163,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09 million, down from 183,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 7,830 shares stake. Prudential Plc reported 361,351 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 48,102 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 325 shares. Allstate Corp holds 23,329 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. 29 were accumulated by Jcic Asset Incorporated. Winfield Associates holds 3,075 shares. Strs Ohio owns 138,544 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.2% or 10,252 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc has 35 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt has 1.71% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 20,036 shares. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 934 shares. 983 are owned by Financial Counselors Inc.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

