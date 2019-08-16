As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Polen Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Page Arthur B Raised Position in Disney (DIS) by $936,951

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76M, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B owns 19,683 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Company owns 2,000 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York has 1.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 63,548 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has 175,249 shares. Kwmg Llc holds 299 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,098 shares. Hbk Investments Lp has 727,418 shares. Group One Trading LP accumulated 51,449 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 250,624 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc accumulated 0.11% or 9,225 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corp accumulated 26,809 shares. Cna Corporation owns 32,969 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio.

