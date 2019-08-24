As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $1.93 Million; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Position by $36.36 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 13.91 million shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 12,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 30,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 17,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53M shares to 981,407 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 2.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95M shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 333,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Wright Service has 0.42% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). American Rech Mgmt has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.09% or 96,138 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 79,150 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated LP accumulated 2.39 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 632,476 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 87,905 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 1.23% or 43.06M shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 26,770 shares. Moreover, Moore Management LP has 0.05% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & stated it has 559,889 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Community Bankshares Na reported 0% stake. Ls Inv Advisors Lc owns 28,424 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.19% stake. Old Bancshares In owns 20,493 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has 1,889 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 40,921 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,341 shares. 10,576 are held by Cleararc. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 685,232 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 1.11 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 82,812 are owned by Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. 250 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs invested in 0.12% or 176,717 shares. Rowland Company Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 49,620 shares in its portfolio. Barton Investment, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Charter Tru reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).