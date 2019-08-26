As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake; Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Increased Holding by $3.24 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1565.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 3,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $165.95. About 403,980 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 534.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 27,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 32,276 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 5,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 649,927 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool" on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Dollar General Corporation's (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 17, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: "Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "ADP Keeps Moving Forward After a Transformational Year – Yahoo Finance" on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq" published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq" published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 09, 2019.