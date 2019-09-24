As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Fifth Third Bancorp Cut by $368,775 Its Stake; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $430,100

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 12,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 3.69 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 2,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 517,269 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.52M, down from 519,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $160.03. About 2.30M shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.08 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 571,989 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $57.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 12,775 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.