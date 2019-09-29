As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Has Raised Its Stake by $305,085; Clough Capital Partners LP Stake In Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Was Has Upped

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table)

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 220,300 shares as the company's stock declined 0.93% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.88 million, up from 840,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 461,653 shares traded or 166.60% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,800 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,230 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 11,727 shares. 115,650 are owned by Brown Advisory. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 90,657 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 0.38% or 100,881 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc reported 620 shares. Van Eck Corp stated it has 0.04% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.14% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Cornerstone holds 0.32% or 114,527 shares in its portfolio. 223 are held by Citigroup. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 1,651 shares. Moreover, Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 172,325 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 422,911 shares. Homrich Berg reported 77,058 shares. M&R Cap stated it has 140 shares.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha" on September 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Over 7% Dividend Yield Supported By Rising Rates And Quality Portfolio – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Pricing On New $602.4 Million Term Debt Securitization – PR Newswire" with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,490 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 5.27M shares or 0.35% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co stated it has 4.15M shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Azimuth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.66% or 60,281 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 45,684 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 7,778 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.24% or 7,682 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,164 shares. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 5,318 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc has 2,384 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bancorp Of America De holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19.74M shares.