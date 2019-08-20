As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Sigma Planning Lifted Stake by $541,554; Convergence Investment Partners Cut Position in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) as Shares Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 5,684 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $303.37. About 152,398 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 13,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 9,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 840,956 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,126 shares to 13,170 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04 million for 29.98 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,831 shares to 3,389 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,002 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

