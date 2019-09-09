As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Holder Polen Capital Management Decreased Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Cleararc Capital Decreased Position

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.97. About 20.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76M, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $167.68. About 1.03M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.78% or 16,386 shares. Private Wealth invested in 1.7% or 38,690 shares. 22,950 are owned by Odey Asset Management Gru Ltd. Point72 Asset LP owns 123,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 318,873 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Capital City Fl stated it has 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 273,599 shares or 4.98% of the stock. Motco holds 104,079 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa Sb Limited owns 120,240 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 2.97 million shares or 2.25% of the stock. Jcic Asset Management holds 55,501 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. 188,676 are owned by Fdx Inc. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11,753 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.78M for 31.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 334,258 shares to 5.65M shares, valued at $994.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 66,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).