As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Fragasso Group Has Raised by $771,150 Its Position; As Anworth Mtg Asset (ANH) Share Value Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Anworth Mtg Asset (ANH) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 89,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.33% . The institutional investor held 599,646 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 510,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Anworth Mtg Asset for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 860,629 shares traded or 90.27% up from the average. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 162.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 2,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $164.3. About 4.10 million shares traded or 118.12% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 81,552 shares to 3,639 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 92,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,581 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Finance Incorporated has 50,770 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 78,679 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc accumulated 35,523 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 1,943 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,319 shares. Conning holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,082 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability holds 2,110 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 33,760 shares. Opus Capital Group Incorporated accumulated 2,797 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 22,243 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 6.7% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bp Plc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 46,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 3,440 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&T Bankshares accumulated 458,855 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. 6,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ANH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Limited holds 8,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 79,402 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Amer Intll Group Inc accumulated 62,113 shares. 2,000 are held by First Hawaiian Bancshares. 30,855 are owned by Atria Invs Lc. State Street has 2.67 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 98,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank accumulated 179,500 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 465,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Renaissance Ltd Co invested in 6.84M shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,592 shares to 167,843 shares, valued at $44.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp (New) by 196,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,046 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,500 activity.