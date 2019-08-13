As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered by $510,708 Its Stake; Baxter International (BAX) Holder Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $4.26 Million as Valuation Rose

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 3,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $168.84. About 836,122 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 52,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.61 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 2.26 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.62% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.91% or 163,037 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust invested in 0.02% or 976 shares. Dubuque Bank And Tru reported 43 shares stake. Moreno Evelyn V has 0.34% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Field & Main Fincl Bank owns 2,700 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank stated it has 8,838 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kcm Investment Ltd Com invested in 1.87% or 180,949 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 599,908 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,277 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 67,506 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 764,762 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.64% or 21,800 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,248 shares to 40,569 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 26.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

