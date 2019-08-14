As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Stake; Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Keycorp New Com (KEY) as Share Value Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.84. About 1.15M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 22.71M shares traded or 157.83% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY)

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Uber Taps Lucrative Medicare Business With Logistics Deal – Forbes” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 158,159 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantile Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 52,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Prods (NYSE:SMP).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 8.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bank invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Cedar Rock has 3.30 million shares for 12.19% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co Lp owns 2.53 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 123 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,345 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co reported 4,351 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 1.04M shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.59% or 342,371 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,451 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Co reported 0.09% stake. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pacifica Invests Ltd Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,555 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc reported 10,400 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,334 shares.