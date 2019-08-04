As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Fort LP Has Raised Holding; Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Price Declined While Tiedemann Wealth Management Increased Its Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 232.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 8,642 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 404,174 shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS

Fort Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 33.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 15,939 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36M shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $61.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 41,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,825 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 35,758 shares to 41,379 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 51,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,241 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.88 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 was sold by Politi Douglas W.

