As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Hyman Charles D Has Increased Holding; Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 681.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 18,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 21,553 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 2.34 million shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 4,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 2,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 2.58M shares traded or 27.09% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 425 shares stake. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 246,782 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Michigan-based Aspen Inc has invested 0.67% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 83,649 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 8,661 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors owns 2,756 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Harris Associates Lp reported 0.59% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 47,555 shares. Cardinal Capital invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bangor Comml Bank reported 8,838 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,291 are held by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. Marshall Wace Llp owns 11,231 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 1.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 50,036 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 32.44 million shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 200,621 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 2,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability reported 5,293 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 4.47 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 1.81M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.31M shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 310,997 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Com owns 520,128 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Barbara Oil reported 1.93% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

