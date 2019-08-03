As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Holder Polen Capital Management Decreased by $203.60 Million Its Stake; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Raised Its Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Stake by $390,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36M shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS SAYS LOCKHEED NOT DELIVERING `AFFORABILITY’ ON F-35; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe's Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 301,142 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $728.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 778,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares.