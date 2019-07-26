As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Holder Mackenzie Financial Raised Its Position; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Raised Stake

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 3.68M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,474 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 46,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 479,274 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 596,005 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Edgemoor Inv Inc has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 15,500 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 93,309 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.1% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 36,543 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 4,510 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 5,350 shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 23,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 250,435 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 855,207 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 415,783 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock or 6,428 shares. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 201,388 shares to 47,528 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,010 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).