As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Holder Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $476,523; As Pcm (PCMI) Shares Declined, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $5.30 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 133,342 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI)

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) by 25,090 shares to 126,244 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 15,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,305 shares to 56,805 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 17,112 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Amp Invsts holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 298,341 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Family Firm Incorporated holds 0.09% or 1,511 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,555 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Clark Cap Gp Inc stated it has 0.48% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 0.69% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 437,286 shares. Blume, California-based fund reported 150 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,286 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shell Asset Mngmt Comm invested in 0.48% or 134,875 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 800 shares. 88 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 131,683 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.