As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Raised Holding by $940,803; As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined, Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.69 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.02. About 2.90M shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 5,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 38,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 32,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware owns 3,582 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has 20,311 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Shayne And Limited Liability has 7,126 shares. Stearns Fin Ser Group reported 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd accumulated 3,400 shares. Whittier Communications has 40,921 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Caprock Grp Inc owns 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,614 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com reported 90,418 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 75,267 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 68,052 shares. Psagot Investment House owns 14,505 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 324,626 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 5,354 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 1.28% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Darsana Prtn LP holds 9.77% or 1.68M shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 9,575 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Brandywine Managers Llc owns 7,210 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt holds 120 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Advisor has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

