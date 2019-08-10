As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Lowered by $203.60 Million Its Stake; Bollard Group Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 10,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,176 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34 million, up from 280,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 25,468 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 10,268 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company holds 10,242 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 14,355 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 0.02% or 49,474 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters reported 47,000 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 2.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 28,135 shares. 2.01 million are held by Harris Assocs L P. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity, a California-based fund reported 156,452 shares. Virginia-based Hendershot Invests has invested 1.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,312 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 11,529 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 5,061 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Lc has invested 2.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First American Bancorp holds 0.27% or 23,376 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,562 shares to 45,228 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile has 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,583 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 76,858 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 100,000 shares or 4.4% of the stock. Glenview Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.90 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Investec Asset invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10.91M shares. Fire Gp Inc reported 15,000 shares. 2,232 were reported by America First Limited Liability Company. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loews invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 17,526 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfe Investment Counsel reported 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 59,147 shares.

