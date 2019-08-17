As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Value Rose, Norinchukin Bank The Has Trimmed Its Holding; North Star Investment Management Has Raised Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) Holding by $840,000

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 135,150 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 58,511 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 65,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 243,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.83 million, down from 308,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,576 shares to 423,623 shares, valued at $33.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitivesurgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,572 are owned by Cipher Lp. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 294,204 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has 0.39% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 56,414 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,400 shares. Bailard stated it has 5,693 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.04% or 12,280 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.22% or 84,749 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 45,397 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 7,126 are held by Shayne Ltd. 213,354 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 92,506 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated reported 201 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 28,048 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 2,931 shares to 9,663 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Captrust Finance Advisors owns 850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co accumulated 5,346 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 59,309 shares. North Star Mngmt owns 135,150 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 42,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 188,202 shares. Vanguard reported 632,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 19,500 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 2,476 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 13,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 145 shares. Moreover, Amer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).