As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Value Rose, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $4.01 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Stake in Exelon (EXC)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 4.04M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $163.57. About 1.21 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.19 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Ayala John also sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766. On Wednesday, February 13 Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,706 shares. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 377,730 are owned by Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs. Scott And Selber invested in 0.26% or 3,078 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 823,798 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 16,552 shares. Rockland Tru Company owns 8,591 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 153 shares. Centurylink Management reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Company invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd accumulated 3,705 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 9,072 shares. First National Bank Tru Of Newtown invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,826 shares. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 254,822 shares.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares to 540,700 shares, valued at $26.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 586,721 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $160.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,021 shares. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Va has 2.8% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Co reported 36,090 shares stake. Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 815,044 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.15% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 200 were accumulated by Atwood And Palmer. Moody Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 107,834 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com holds 6,734 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 179,544 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.34% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 7.96 million shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 70,909 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.06% or 21,935 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 24,704 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap stated it has 1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

