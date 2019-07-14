As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Polen Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $203.60 Million; Amg Funds Continues to Hold Holding in Wabtec (WAB)

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 992,367 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 2.24M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares to 12,152 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,829 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 548,623 shares to 10.10M shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 691,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.