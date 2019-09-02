As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Has Decreased by $10.40 Million Its Position; Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Valuation Declined

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 65,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 243,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.83 million, down from 308,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Synovus has 0.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 303,004 shares. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 17,883 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Opus Management holds 1.03% or 37,300 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 2.7% or 343,277 shares. Nadler Finance Grp Incorporated holds 0.34% or 7,729 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 11,850 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1.84% or 196,680 shares in its portfolio. 72,349 were reported by Rowland And Company Inv Counsel Adv. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 223.53 million shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 397 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Company reported 0.23% stake.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.25% or 17,423 shares. Logan Cap reported 28,448 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company reported 3.38% stake. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Mirador Capital Lp has 0.81% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,332 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,281 shares. 6,124 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia. Hallmark Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 2,034 shares. Washington Tru invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.16% or 110,029 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 10,268 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,770 are owned by Montag A &. American Century accumulated 1.72M shares. Chatham Cap Gru Inc has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,200 shares. Reik & Lc holds 6,395 shares.